Start of Government Street road diet delayed by rain, cold weather

The rain and bristling cold air that has settled over the Baton Rouge area is being blamed for the delay in the start of construction of Government Street’s so-called road diet.

Work on the project was supposed to begin today. But city-parish and state officials now say construction could begin in late January or early February.

“Weather delays have pushed back the construction aspect because of the cold, rain and snow,” says Fred Raiford, the city-parish director of transportation and drainage. “It probably will not start until closer to the end of January.”

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett confirmed the delay.

The four-mile road diet will trim Government Street from four lanes to three—two travel lanes and a center turn lane—between Interstate 110 and Lobdell Boulevard. A stretch from East Boulevard to Lobdell also will get bike lanes and sidewalks. Lobdell will get a roundabout while the segment near Foster Drive will not have bike lanes due to heavy traffic flow.

Construction work should start on the western end of Government Street, with workers moving toward Lobdell, Raiford says. The work—estimated to cost between $10 million and $12.5 million—is expected to last two years. Raiford says he has requested a new construction schedule from the state in light of the delay.

