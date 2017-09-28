Starbucks, CC’s and burger chains coming to Arlington Marketplace area

Plans for new retailers, fast food restaurants and coffee shops are taking shape for property—bounded by West Lee Drive, Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road—under development by several different ownership groups collectively working together.

One of those developers, New Orleans real estate broker Richard Weber, has filed documents with the Planning Commission to develop a 1.2-acre parcel on the east side of the development that will consist of a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks with a drive through window and a multi-tenant building with 4,800-square-feet of retail space.

The small strip center, located at the intersection of Burbank and Ben Hur, will be adjacent to several freestanding restaurants, including a Chick Fil A, Atomic Burger and Burger King. The restaurants will front Burbank, a busy, four-lane thoroughfare, but only be accessible from Ben Hur.

The west side of the development, fronting West Lee Drive, will comprise Arlington Marketplace, a 125,000-square-foot retail center under development by Jason Eisenberg, that will be anchored by a 55,000-square-foot Rouse’s Supermarket. Among the other tenants planned for Arlington Marketplace is CC’s Coffee House, according to broker Justin Langlois managing director of SVN | Graham, Langlois & Legendre, who handles leasing for Eisenberg.

Several other tenants have also recently finalized lease agreements for the four buildings planned for Arlington Marketplace, but Langlois cannot yet disclose their identity.

While Arlington Marketplace is technically a separate development from the adjacent quick-serve restaurants and Starbuck’s, Langlois compares the overall development to Siegen Marketplace, which is home to several big box retailers around a series of interconnected parking lots.

“It’s separate but they will all kind of blend together and we will all share infrastructure,” he says.

Though the development is located in the heart of LSU’s hottest off-campus student housing area and will be heavy on fast food restaurants and coffee shops, Langlois believes Arlington Marketplace will be a destination center. Research shows the nearby Neighborhood Walmart at Lee Drive and Highland Road attracts shoppers from miles away, and he believes there is demand for another supermarket—and other retailers, like a hardware store—in that area.

“This is not just for students,” he says. “There is huge demand and there is nothing else like this in the southwest part of the parish.”

—Stephanie Riegel