‘Standby’ living offers alternative to traditional renting in cities like Baton Rouge

A fully furnished apartment in a large city for around 33% below the national median rent—with no lease, no security deposit and all utilities included. Sounds too good to be true?

There’s a catch: You might have to move with three days’ notice.

“Standby” living is a new residential offering from Landing, a subscription-based nationwide rental network of furnished apartments, reports Axios.

Designed for the post-pandemic, work-from-anywhere economy, the concept is similar to flying standby—you can get an apartment cheaply but you might get bumped by a higher-paying customer, and it might be short notice.

The service is being billed as an affordable option for people seeking maximum flexibility like remote professionals, contract workers on temporary assignments or those relocating to a new city.

Landing’s standard members pay $199 annually for access to rent one of the company’s 20,000 apartments in more than 375 cities—including Baton Rouge. There’s also a lower-priced “standby” membership, which offers access to the same listings but where a person might be asked to move to a different apartment within three days if a standard member books the unit.

Rent is month-to-month, starting at a minimum of 30 days, with the best rates for those who commit to six months. Members can relocate any time to another apartment—or another city—with two weeks’ notice.

Rents vary widely, depending on the market and the size of the apartment. In Chicago, for example, they range from $1,300 to $9,400, while in Dallas they’re anywhere from $1,500 to $13,000.

There are currently eleven furnished apartments available in Baton Rouge, according to Landing. The cheapest apartment in the city is a one-bedroom apartment in The Elysian in Downtown East for $1,545, while the most expensive is a three-bedroom townhome off Brightside Drive for $2,939.

