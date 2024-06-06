St. Bruno Bread Co.’s business is booming on the heels of their one-year anniversary

St. Bruno Bread Co. opened its commercial bakery in May 2023. Now, just a year later, owner and founder Steven Gottfried has an elite team of bakers and mixers.

The bakery off Staring Lane creates a variety of flour-based products for over 10 grocery stores and 20 regional restaurants, including Bin 77, So Lou, Willy’s, French Truck and Overpass Merchant.

225 Magazine‘s Between the Lines was on the scene to talk to Gottfried about the ins and outs of the bread business from production to wholesale.