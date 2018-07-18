Square 46 apartments available Aug. 1; retail, office space leasing up

Editors note: This story has been changed since it was first published to show the correct size and rental rates of the apartments for lease.

After two years of construction and White Star Market’s grand opening two months ago, the rest of the Square 46 mixed-use development on Government Street is finally taking shape, according to developer Josh Hoffpauir, with apartments nearly ready for move-in.

“The apartments will be available Aug. 1,” says Hoffpauir, whose Hoffpauir Studio is the architecture firm behind the project.

The 25,000-square-foot facility, which has been under construction since mid-2016, offers eight two-bedroom apartment units, as well as retail and office space. The second- and third-floor apartments are around 1,200 square feet and range in price from $1,600 to $1,800 per month.

Three of the four retail spaces—including gourmet food hall White Star Market—have been leased, says Mathew Laborde, the leasing agent for Square 46. The remaining retail area is 2,000 square feet and is going for $25 per square foot.

Meanwhile, two of the three office suites have been leased, Laborde adds, with the 3,000-square-foot vacant suite costing $22 per square foot.

Laborde and Hoffpauir both declined to identify the signed retail and office tenants, noting they will be announced in the coming week.

Developers had originally hoped to have Square 46 and the food hall, its anchor tenant, open for business by early January, but delays caused by wet winter weather, including the December snowfall and a January ice storm, pushed back the project’s timeline, as Daily Report covered in February.

The mixed-use development is part of a broader effort to make Mid City the next frontier for millennials and younger Gen X-ers, Hoffpauir told Business Report in 2015, saying he saw the area as having “a ton of potential.”