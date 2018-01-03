Spotify hit with $1.6B copyright lawsuit

Music streaming company Spotify has been sued by Wixen Music Publishing for allegedly using thousands of songs without a license and compensation to the music publisher, Reuters reports.

Wixen, an exclusive licensee of songs such as “Free Fallin” by Tom Petty and for the works of singers such as Stevie Nicks, is seeking damages worth at least $1.6 billion along with injunctive relief.

Spotify, which declined to comment on the lawsuit, failed to get a direct or a compulsory license from Wixen that would allow it to reproduce and distribute the songs, the lawsuit says.

Wixen also alleges that Spotify outsourced its work to a third party, licensing and royalty services provider that was “ill-equipped to obtain all the necessary mechanical licenses.”

