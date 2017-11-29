Sports-themed brewery and taproom coming to Baton Rouge’s Industriplex area

A sports-themed brewery and taproom is planned for the Industriplex area, with an opening scheduled for next summer.

Rally Cap Brewing Company, located in two warehouse buildings spanning 9,400 square feet, will feature a 2,000-square-foot taproom and outdoor patio as well as a 15-barrel brewing system. The location was formerly home to the Heroman Services Plant Company warehouse.

Kevin Whalen, a former vice president of casino operations at L’Auberge Casino, says the brewery is the product of five years of planning. He hopes to begin work renovating the space next spring and open the doors to the facility next summer.

The brewery will focus heavily on taproom sales but will also include wholesale distribution. He plans on having a rotating selection of beers on draft and a sports-focused taproom with several televisions.

“The focus of our business model is to concentrate heavily on sales in the taproom, while making the brewery a great experience that people want to return to often,” Whalen says. “We expect to do limited retail, most likely on draft at beer bars.”

Pints will be available in the taproom, and the brewery will offer beer to go in growlers, crowlers and cans. Whalen says it will be a “hop-centric” brewery.

“We love hoppy beers, and that will be our focus, but we’ll definitely let the customers guide us with regards to what type of beers we rotate through the lineup,” he says.

Whalen says one of the two warehouse buildings will serve as the brewing facility and the other will be the taproom, adding the space is a “great fit” and won’t require extensive renovations.

—Sam Karlin