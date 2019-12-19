[Sponsored] Every path is different: Local schools are helping kids find their way

Sponsored by

Children have different interests and learning styles. To help them forge their own path, they need a curriculum that provides opportunities to learn practical skills to prepare them for the world beyond graduation. Fortunately, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is rising to the challenge.

In addition to receiving Tier I curriculum and preparing students for a post-secondary education, the school district is providing children with the opportunity to pursue their unique passions, develop work readiness skills, and earn valued industry based credentials to give them a head start on their successful careers in our global economy.

While you are probably aware of the strong magnet programs available in Baton Rouge, you may not realize the other important ways in which traditional EBR schools are evolving to meet the demands of today’s workforce. Career and technical education is a vital part of the total education process. EBR CTEC, a program site dedicated to career and technical education, opened its doors to EBR high school students this year. Students spend half the day at their home site and the other half focused on earning industry and college credit. Other local middle and high schools are expanding their pre-engineering, digital media, and biomedical pathways like the Aquaponics pathways now offered at Brookstown Middle and Istrouma High School. Istrouma High also added a process technology component to its robust course catalog. This year Tara High School added the CY-TECH pathway, a cyber technology class created in partnership with IBM.

EBR OPENS CTECH PATHWAYS

COMPUTER SCIENCE—Cyber engineering, programming, networking

MEDICAL—Pre-LPN, EMT, CNA

CONSTRUCTION CRAFTS—Electrical, Carpentry, HVAC, drafting

MANUFACTURING—General manufacturing, Automotive, Instrumentation

Here’s a look at performance:

—Over 19,000 High school credit vocational pathway seats EBR has filled in the 2018-2019 school year (middle and high school)

—152 Vocational courses offered by EBR in 2018-2019 with more coming in 2019-2020

—Over 26,000 Regional, state, and complementary Industry Based Credentials (IBC’s) students have “banked” as of December 2018. These IBC’s will continue to grow as seniors earn final credentials this spring, saving them thousands of dollars in tuition.

