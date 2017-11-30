Southfin Southern Poké expanding to Corporate Boulevard

Southfin Southern Poké a concept restaurant based around Hawaiian-inspired street food, is planning to open its second restaurant on Corporate Boulevard in the first quarter of 2018.

The restaurant recently inked a deal for the 1,650-square-foot space occupied by Popcorn Bistro in the shopping center at 7474 Corporate Blvd. across from Towne Center.

Southfin owner Trey Williams says he expects to begin work renovating the space as soon as the current tenant moves out and hopes to be open by Lent, which begins on Wednesday, Feb. 14, though conceding that’s an ambitious goal.

Since the March opening of his first Southfin Southern Poké in the Southdowns Shopping Center on Perkins Road, Williams has made no secret of his plans to expand the concept. He says the time is right and the new location is ideal.

“We’ve stabilized out at a sales level we’re happy with so we want to get the second one going,” he says. “And we couldn’t have hand picked a better location.”

Williams co-founded Southfin Southern Poké with Stephen Hightower, his former partner in the City Group Hospitality, which also owned three City Pork restaurants. In August, the partners split up. Williams retained Southfin Southern Poké, while Hightower kept City Pork Deli and Charcuterie, and City Pork Bar and Brasserie. A third restaurant, City Pork Kitchen and Pie, closed.

—Stephanie Riegel