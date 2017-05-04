Southfin Southern Poké chef to appear on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’
Southfin Southern Poké Chef Eusebio Gongora II will appear on an upcoming episode of The Food Network’s “Chopped.”
Gongora will be featured on a May 23 episode titled “Grill Game,” in which he competes against other chefs in rounds as they incorporate specific pre-selected ingredients into dishes judged by a panel of celebrity chefs. The episode will air at 9 p.m.
“In this episode, the competing chefs give the grill pans a major workout in a special competition where they must get grillin’ from the get-go,” reads a release from Southfin, which opened in late March in the Southdowns Shopping Center on Perkins Road. “The competitors make sausage appetizers that must also include a fruity beverage. A beautiful open-faced sandwich meets a diminutive veggie in the entree basket, then the two competitors left to grill dessert face a basket that includes a boozy marshmallow and a bag of nuts.”
City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Hwy., is hosting a viewing party to cheer on Gongora during his first competitive TV appearance. The party will begin at 8 p.m. on May 23.
Gongora began his career in 2007 as a sous chef at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse. He is now executive chef and general manager of Southfin, a new concept from the City Pork Hospitality Group.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!