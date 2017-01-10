Southern law classes moving to downtown Baton Rouge

Southern University is expanding to downtown Baton Rouge in a partnership with the Mentorship Academy that expands the school’s footprint, officials announced at this morning’s meeting of the Downtown Development District.

Some law classes are currently being taught at the Mentorship Academy, located at 339 Florida St., and Southern University System President Ray Belton said he anticipates expanding offerings to include an executive MBA program and teacher certification program at the site in the near future.

Southern and the Mentorship Academy will share the space currently being used by the high school, which focuses on STEM—or science, technology, engineering and math—curriculum.

“This is about access and opportunity,” said Southern University Law School Chancellor John Pierre.

Officials said they hope the move will inspire the high school students to go to college as well as provide adults with more educational opportunities downtown.

Also this morning, the DDD heard updates on several downtown projects, including the Water Campus, downtown greenway, a number of apartment complexes and a shade structure for the public dock near the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The upcoming Louisiana Marathon is forecasted to have roughly 20,000 runners this year, putting it in the top 50 races in the country, said Casey Tate, development district special events and marketing coordinator. The marathon, which began in 2011, is Saturday and Sunday and features a full marathon and several shorter races. Read a recent Business Report story on the growth of the event.

The contract for the shade structure on the public dock will be considered by the Metro Council on Wednesday. If approved, fabric sheets will be placed on top of the large “paper clip” structures on the dock to provide shade within the next 180 days.

DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer said the board has been working to keep intact the federal, state and local tax incentives for historic buildings, which he said have been crucial to the expansion of projects downtown. PlaceEconomics, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm, is conducting an analysis of the rehabilitation tax credit to present to the Legislature this year.

“You can look up and down 3rd Street,” Rhorer said. “Every building that’s over 50 years old was able to use that tax credit.”

—Sam Karlin