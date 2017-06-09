South Baton Rouge property owners seek annexation into city

A group of south Baton Rouge property owners are collectively petitioning the city-parish to annex their properties east of the Mall of Louisiana into the city limits.

Those seeking annexation include: Willow Grove North LLC, Siegen Lane Properties LLC, Siegen Lane Marketplace Company LLC and Wal-Mart Realty Company.

The properties slated to be annexed were appraised at $6.87 million and have no residents. They stretch from the rear of the Mall of Louisiana past Siegen Lane and almost to Pecue Lane along Interstate 10.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer James Llorens says the property owners collectively approached the city-parish with their request several weeks ago and asked for assistance with the annexation process.

Llorens says he hasn’t had any direct conversations with the property owners about why they’re seeking incorporation. If annexed, they would benefit from city services such as police and fire protection.

“There was no outreach from us on this,” Lloren says, adding that the first step toward annexation begins with the Metro Council. The parish attorney drew up the paperwork, he says. The request will be introduced at the June 14 Metro Council meeting and a public hearing is scheduled for June 28.

“I don’t think annexation is necessarily a policy of the mayor,” Llorens says. “Every area that is not within the city limits has a right to petition for annexation. That’s not initiated by the government. It’s initiated by the property owner.”

Richard Carmouche, developer of The Grove, signed paperwork requesting the annexation. Carmouche could not be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline. Brian Hooper, vice president of real estate and portfolio management for Wal-Mart, and Kenneth Marshall, of Siegen Lane Marketplace and Siegen Lane Marketplace LLC, also signed the documents.

They also could be reached for comment.

The annexation could have an impact on the controversial St. George movement, which failed two years ago to breakaway from the City of Baton Rouge and form a new city in the southern portion of city-parish. The movement took a blow in 2014 when large businesses like L’Auberge Casino and the Mall of Louisiana were annexed into the city. The St. George movement has by law remained dormant since the failure, but its leaders can legally renew the campaign this summer. Llorens says Broome’s administration is open to having discussions with St. George organizers.

—Sam Karlin and Alexandria Burris