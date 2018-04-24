Smoothie King headquarters leaving Louisiana for …. Dallas

Smoothie is moving its headquarters from Louisiana to Texas.

The Dallas Business Journal reports CEO Wan Kim has confirmed that the Metairie-based chain will relocate to Dallas in June to support its burgeoning footprint. Kim told the publication his company was attracted to the Dallas area due to its central location, talent pool and access to high-quality vendors and suppliers.

“Dallas offers the advantages of being a major food and beverage hub,” Kim says in an statement to the Business Journal. “Smoothie King has a strong presence in the Dallas area with more than 50 locations, and the move will support our continued growth.”

Smoothie King will keep an office in Metairie, where about 20% of its corporate team will continue to be based. It will also keep naming rights at The Smoothie King Center, the home arena of the New Orleans Pelicans.

In 2012, Louisiana Economic Development gave Smoothie King a $2.4 million incentive deal to drop plans to move from Louisiana to Texas.

