Smoke-free EBR unveils new study ahead of council vote

Advocates for a smoking ban in Baton Rouge bars and casinos say a new air quality study backs up their case, pointing to unhealthy levels of air pollution in establishments that allow smoking.

Smoke-free EBR, a group that has for years lobbied the Metro Council for a city-wide smoke ban, announced the study results today. The Metro Council is set to vote on the ban next Wednesday.

“We’ve known the air quality was unhealthy in bars and casinos that allow smoking but haven’t have the hard data to prove the case in Baton Rouge, says Smoke-free EBR spokeswoman Raegan Carter. “This study shows, without a doubt, that employees in these workplaces are at a significantly greater risk of cancer, heart disease and other tobacco-related illnesses.”

The Roswell Park Cancer Institute conducted the study, according to Smoke-free EBR. The study looked at 20 bars and casinos in the parish, and calculated the number of cigarettes burning indoors during the visits. Smoke-free EBR says this translates to an unhealthy amount of fine particle air pollution in bars that allow smoking.

The Metro Council earlier this summer delayed a vote on a measure to ban smoking in local bars and casinos over questions about who would enforce the ordinance. The measure failed last year but gained steam earlier this year with a new mayor and more favorable Metro Council makeup.