Smoke-free East Baton Rouge gears up for next vote

Advocates for a smoking ban in Baton Rouge bars and casinos plan to redouble their efforts over the next six weeks to revise the measure to ensure its passage by the Metro Council in August.

“We certainly will use this time to build our support and work with (council members) on the technical difficulties,” says Smoke-free East Baton Rouge spokeswoman Reagan Carter.

Metro Council members must determine who will enforce the ordinance, a question that nearly killed the proposal at last night’s council meeting. Ultimately the council delayed the vote until Aug. 9.

Randy Hayden of Smoke-free EBR says that despite the measure having enough council members supporting it to pass, the proposal is not yet a done deal. The group will campaign over the next month and a half to target constituents of council members who plan to vote against it, he adds.

Metro Councilman Matt Watson, who could be the swing vote to pass the measure, says he is leaning toward making the Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control the agency responsible for enforcing the ban. The proposed law as presented last night gave that power to the fire department.

But a question remains over when the ordinance will go into effect. Currently, the proposal includes a six month grace period allowing patrons to continue smoking in bars and casinos—a provision aimed at providing business owners time to build or designate an outdoor smoking area and train staff.

Casino executives at the council’s meeting late Wednesday asked for a full year so they could lobby the Legislature to allow them to create outdoor gaming areas where guests can smoke. Representatives for L’Auberge Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Casino Association did not return calls seeking comment.

“I think six months is a minimum,” Watson says, citing the often lengthy permitting process at the city-parish level. “This enforcement needs to happen no more than a single year out. … But I don’t necessarily think it would take that long.”

Dozens of people spoke out on both sides of the issue at last night’s session. The measure is expected to get the green light next time around; Matt Watson and Barbara Freiberg, both newly-elected Republicans, and the council’s five Democrats carry enough votes to ensure its passage. Those seven members sponsored the ordinance, which is supported by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

Carter says she hopes to keep the council from extending the effective date any longer than six months, noting that similar laws in other jurisdictions have taken effect three months after lawmakers approved them.

“To delay for a year may seem like something that’s amazing from a business perspective,” says Carter. “(But) we’re talking about people’s lives.”

