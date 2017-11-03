Smart Growth speaker: Baton Rouge can be a leader in ‘civic commons’ model of growth

Baton Rouge can reimagine its shared assets to “reknit” the community and connect the city across racial and economic boundaries, says Carol Coletta, a senior fellow at the Kresge Foundation’s American Cities Practice.

“I think we are at a moment where cities like Baton Rouge have a chance to step out in front on this,” she says.

Coletta is a keynote speaker at next week’s Smart Growth Summit. Hosted by the Center for Planning Excellence, the event focuses on coastal resilience, redevelopment and green infrastructure, among other topics.

The ideas Coletta is exploring are tied directly to smart growth in cities. Much like city leaders leveraging large institutions like colleges and hospitals as anchors in their community, Coletta is championing the use of neighborhood-level anchors—such as parks, libraries and cultural centers—to connect people across racial and economic lines.

The “civic commons” idea is more than simply building targeted civic centers, she says. It involves a shift in how communities look at their public assets, with an eye toward collaborating and engaging with one another.

“In a lot of ways we’ve stopped investing in these assets in a robust way,” Coletta says. “People who could afford to buy a private option stopped using a public option.”

Baton Rouge has taken steps to invest in some large public projects—like the $15 million library currently under construction downtown—but that project has had less than universal support. Those types of projects are only part of the “civic commons” idea, Coletta says.

“We demonstrated repeatedly in our cities that we can build glamour assets,” she says. “We can build the big sexy downtown library or the big sexy regional park. We know how to do that. The question is do we know how to do it neighborhood by neighborhood.”

Leaders in Baton Rouge have taken steps toward reinvesting in economically distressed areas in the past year or two, and voters in north Baton Rouge approved funding a new economic development district that is working to bring business activity to the area.

But Coletta’s ideas go a step further into changing how leaders have traditionally thought about redevelopment, placing an emphasis on connecting neighborhoods.

She will deliver the luncheon keynote address from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the opening day of the summit, which continues through Wednesday at the Shaw Center for the Arts. See the full summit agenda.

—Sam Karlin