Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery opening first Baton Rouge location this weekend

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is opening its first Baton Rouge location on Saturday in a Highland Road shopping center that also includes Maxwell’s Market.

The new franchise, at 18135 East Petroleum Drive, Suite D, is owned by Michelle and Bart Salim, who were introduced to Smallcakes while on a vacation in Florida.

“We felt that Baton Rouge, a city that loves food and new experiences, would really enjoy a shop offering cupcakes, ice cream, or a combination of the two,” Michelle Salim says.

The international brand is known for its gourmet cupcakes and cupcake-infused ice cream, and has been featured on the Food Network’s Cupcake Wars. It now has more than 100 locations in the U.S. and two in Dubai.

The Kansas City-based chain is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. and had $110 million in sales in 2016, according to Restaurant News. Smallcakes has more than 300 cupcake recipes and over 200 ice cream flavors, Salim says. Products are made fresh daily.

The Baton Rouge location will offer 12 signature and two to three specialty cupcake flavors and eight varieties of ice cream daily, she adds. It will be the chain’s second franchise in Louisiana. The first is in Monroe.

If all goes well for the East Petroleum Drive location, Salim says she wants to open at least three additional locations, with one being near LSU.

—Alexandria Burris