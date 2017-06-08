Six months behind schedule, study on expanding Baton Rouge internet access is nearing completion

A study on how East Baton Rouge Parish can develop a plan for expanding high speed internet access to all portions of the city-parish is nearly six months behind schedule, but officials say it’s nearing completion.

The Metro Council last June voted to spend $150,000 on the study, which is being conducted by Columbia Telecommunications Co., a Maryland-based telecommunications and IT engineering consulting firm.

The aim of the study is not to make the city-parish an Internet Service Provider, or ISP, but rather to figure out which areas the local government could invest in to ensure all areas of the parish have access to high-speed internet, says Eric Romero, acting director for the city-parish’s Department of Information Services, in an email.

“I really hope we continue with this seamlessly,” says Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, who voted for the study last summer. “This is the wave of the future.”

The study originally was set to be completed by the end of 2016 but was delayed largely by the August flood—which stalled residential surveys, a spokesperson for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says.

The surveys are now complete and some components of the study are done. Others are nearing completion. Romero says CTC’s study focuses on three areas: general feasibility, schools and the dig-first method.

He hopes to have recommendations for the Metro Council by the end of July or early August.

CTC collected surveys from residents to determine who has internet access and also spoke with service providers to determine the feasibility of bringing broadband access to the entire parish.

The city-parish would likely invest in the broadband infrastructure and lease it to private companies. The study considers out the most cost effective way to do that, Romero says, adding that this would be an opportunity for the city-parish to gain a long-term funding stream once the right infrastructure is in place.

The CTC study also determines whether schools and libraries could use the federal E-rate program to save money. The program makes information and communication services more affordable for schools.

CTC has concluded there would be little advantage to switching service from Cox Communications, given the long-term deal signed with the company, Romero says.

However, once that deal ends, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System would be able to use the E-rate program, he adds.

CTC also studied the best strategy for expanding fiber service in the parish. The most expensive part of expanding internet service is burying fiber underground, Romero says, and CTC is looking into “dig once,” a method that requires fiber to be laid down everytime public land is dug up. CTC is finalizing its recommendations, and then the parish attorney and Department of Development will craft an ordinance for the Metro Council to vote on, Romero says.

