Six key issues impacting Baton Rouge in 2018

With the new year taking hold, Business Report explores six key issues facing the Capital City in 2018 in its new cover package and examines whether Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has found her administrative footing after a rocky first year in office.

The issues highlighted in the cover package are:

“St. George will resurface in the new year, likely sooner rather than later,” Business Report writes. “While the group has officially been very quiet—no one from the effort will even respond to requests for comment—organizers have been working behind the scenes and are gearing up for a new petition drive that could well succeed where the first one failed.”

Read the full cover package. Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.