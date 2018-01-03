Six business mistakes every new entrepreneur should avoid

From insufficient funding to tough competition, new entrepreneurs need to be ready for all kinds of challenges and obstacles, members of the Young Entrepreneur Council write in a new commentary for Forbes.

But the council—an invite-only organization comprising the world’s most successful entrepreneurs under the age of 40—says the most frustrating pitfalls many new entrepreneurs face are both self-inflicted and avoidable with the right planning and advice.

Those mistakes include:

Failing to create accountability

Working with the wrong people

Ignoring your instincts

Starting without the proper funding

Overcommitting yourself

Not prioritizing sales

