Six business mistakes every new entrepreneur should avoid
From insufficient funding to tough competition, new entrepreneurs need to be ready for all kinds of challenges and obstacles, members of the Young Entrepreneur Council write in a new commentary for Forbes.
But the council—an invite-only organization comprising the world’s most successful entrepreneurs under the age of 40—says the most frustrating pitfalls many new entrepreneurs face are both self-inflicted and avoidable with the right planning and advice.
Those mistakes include:
- Failing to create accountability
- Working with the wrong people
- Ignoring your instincts
- Starting without the proper funding
- Overcommitting yourself
- Not prioritizing sales
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!