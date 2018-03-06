Single-family development planned on Old Hammond

Preliminary plans are in the works for a single-family residential development at Old Hammond Highway and Carolyn Sue Drive, just off Airline Highway.

Villas at Red Stick would consist of 32 two-story homes with each having at least 1,500 square feet of living space, says developer German Hernandez. The plan is to build the development in two stages, with 16 houses in each stage.

Hernandez and his brother, Mauricio Hernandez, are co-owners of A-Digital/Habitat Digital Design & Construction Group, a Baton Rouge-based company that has designed and built homes in the Settlement at Willow Grove and the Country Club Estates in Baton Rouge as well as in Cottages on the Green in Lafayette, among other areas.

The houses in the Villas at Red Stick would tentatively cost around $200,000—though that’s subject to change, Hernandez says.

“We are reviewing and adjusting to the market conditions,” he says. “Our interest is to revitalize the area, and we see a great location and the possibility of creating a nice community there.”

The Hernandezes plan to construct the development on 1.9 acres behind the Red Stick Lofts SPUD on Old Hammond Highway. Sixteen existing townhome lots would be turned into single-family residential lots. They’ve yet to close on the land, but the Hernandezes still are making plans to move the project forward.

The proposed high-density development will go before the Planning Commission on April 16, when the brothers will ask the commission to revise the existing SPUD to allow for the conversion.