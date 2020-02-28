Simple ways to prep your office in the event of coronavirus 

COVID-2019, the new coronavirus, is coming to American communities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the only question is when we’ll see the new virus start to spread in this country.

However, there are a few straightforward precautions for employers and employees that are easy enough to put in place and could make a very big difference if the coronavirus comes to your town, Inc. reports.

• Review your sick leave and remote work policies. It should go without saying that your paid time off policies should make it easy for employees to choose to stay home if they’re not feeling well. And you should be prepared for the possibility that some employees might have to work from home for a while.

• Stock up on whatever you need to get through the flu. Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, the equivalent of the flu, so it’ll help if you have some cough drops or over-the-counter medicines on hand.

• Get in the habit of hand-washing and have everyone in your office doing it more often.

• Get a flu shot. In a coronavirus outbreak, hospitals and urgent care facilities are liable to be overloaded with patients, which could make it tough for you to get medical attention for your garden-variety flu. Better to avoid getting it in the first place. Read the full story.