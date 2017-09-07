Signs of post-flood recovery are growing in Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish officials today projected an air of resilience at the Real Estate and Economic Forecast, a year after the event was canceled following devastating flooding in the region.

The event, held at the Suma Hall Community Center in the town of Livingston, featured local officials and real estate experts forecasting where the parish’s flood recovery and economic development is headed.

Here are some of the highlights:

—National Flood Insurance Program: David McKey, the chairman of the National Association of Realtors Flood Insurance Committee, said the state’s congressional delegation is working with the real estate industry to include provisions like “grandfathering,” which saves policyholders money when flood maps are changed. President Donald Trump, in a deal struck with Democrats Wednesday, is calling for a three-month extension of the NFIP, which is set to expire at the end of this month. Both of Louisiana’s senators have sponsored legislation to reauthorize the program, but McKey says, “Just trying to get anything through the Senate seems to be an impossible task.” In 2015, the NFIP paid just over $10 million in claims in Louisiana; a year later, the program paid $804.8 million to state policyholders.

—Flood mitigation: Several infrastructure projects are underway or planned for Livingston Parish that Mark Harrell, director of the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, says would reduce the amount of water in Denham Springs during a flood by several inches. But that assumes state and federal officials sign off on—and fund—the Comite River Diversion project, which has been discussed for years. Aside from that, Harrell says the parish plans to convert abandoned gravel pits into retention ponds, clear drainage ditches and build culverts under I-12, among other things. He hopes to save 500 homes in Denham Springs from flooding with the efforts.

—Commercial real estate: Residents of Livingston Parish appear to be staying put following last year’s floods, and retail and the logistics industry continue to grow in the region. Expanded traffic counts along I-12 have fostered the growth of companies like EPIC Piping, Martin-Brower and Pepsi, all of which have opened centers in the parish in recent years. “It all goes back to schools. Schools and jobs really,” SVN broker Steve Legendre said in a recent interview.

—Residential real estate: Much like the East Baton Rouge market, Livingston has seen a drop in the average home prices, largely driven by homes sold “as-is,” or gutted and not repaired. But the number of units sold has continued a steady increase and the value of new homes has continued to climb, according to research from the residential panel. The researchers forecast an influx of rehabilitated homes in the coming year that will increase competition for new construction and could stall new construction sales.

—Sam Karlin