Shutdown prevents employers from confirming immigration status

Employers are hiring new workers without confirming their immigration status because of the political standoff over a border wall aimed at keeping out undocumented immigrants, The Houston Chronicle reports.



The federal government shutdown, now in its third week, has knocked out an online system that helps employers weed out job seekers who aren’t in the United States legally. E-Verify, operated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, part of the Homeland Security Department, allows companies to quickly check new employees’ identification documents against federal databases for free.



With the service out of commission, employers are still going through the process of collecting and documenting information on citizenship, immigration status and employment eligibility and waiting for the system to begin operations again. And when it does, they face a growing mountain of documents to confirm.

