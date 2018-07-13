Shreveport receives a $300k federal airport grant

Shreveport just received a $300,000 grant to improve services at its regional airport from The U.S. Department of Transportation.

As Shreveport Times reports, the money will pay for a marketing program to increase the public’s awareness of services available at the airport. The city’s downtown airport has also experienced issues of late, failing a federal review after people were found to be living in the hangars.

“The community states that incumbent air carriers will increase capacity for the summer months, and without increased marketing, the seats might not be sold, and, as a result, the community could face service reductions in the future,” a summary of Shreveport’s grant proposal reads. “The community notes that it has lost several funding sources, including the closure of a maintenance facility, that could have been used to finance this marketing.”

Shreveport got the grant as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development, which helps cities develop their own solutions to local air service needs.

Shreveport was one of 16 communities to receive the grant, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials at the Shreveport Airport Authority, which oversees the city’s downtown and regional airport, were not immediately available for comment.

Read the full story.