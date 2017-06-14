Shooting reflects pox that is current US political climate, Garret Graves says

The shooting of Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and three others by a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders demonstrates the nation’s current divisive political climate, says U.S. Rep. Garret Graves.

“The attack is frustrating because I expect that this will ultimately demonstrate that words and rhetoric have consequences,” Graves, a Republican from Baton Rouge, said in a statement. “Over the last several months, verbal attacks, divisiveness, and polarization have reached inappropriate and unhealthy levels in our government. Many thoughtlessly lob verbal grenades without considering the consequences.”

Members of media and bloggers spreading misinformation and sensationalism have contributed to the problem, he says, apologizing for anything he’s done to contribute to the current political climate.

Scalise is in critical condition at a Virginia hospital after being shot in the hip by 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. NBC News reports Hodgkinson was a frequent writer to his local paper, often railing against income inequality, linking it to the tax policies of the GOP.

The Associated Press reports the police haven’t stated a motive. But Hodgkinson’s strong anti-Republican stances and background as a former volunteer on Bernie Sanders campaign only added to suggestions that the shooting was politically motivated. Sanders has condemned the shooting.

“I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be—violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs counter to our most deeply held American values.”

Whatever the motive of the shooter at a congressional baseball practice, some Republicans say they’re being threatened like never before.

They point to a virulent backlash against President Donald Trump that they say has gone beyond the bounds of moderate political dissent and—subtly or not—advocates violence.

“I’ve been saying, ‘What is it going to take for this to get some visibility,'” says Charlie Kirk, a young conservative activist. “And now here we are.”

Trump has called for unity.

“We may have our differences but we do well in times like these in times like these that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because above all they love our country,” said Trump, speaking from the White House’s Diplomatic Room. “We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace and that we are strongest when we are unified.”

The Associated Press has the latest.