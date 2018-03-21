Shippers sought to help finance proposed Texas-Louisiana pipeline

Permian Global Access Pipeline, a subsidiary of Houston-based Tellurian, is seeking shippers to finance a proposed interstate natural gas pipeline connecting the Permian Basin to southwest Louisiana.

Construction of the 625-mile Permian Global Access Pipeline will connect supply sources originating at or near the Waha Hub in Pecos County, Texas, and will deliver gas near Gillis in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to a news release.

The pipeline is expected to cost $3.7 billion. If built, the pipeline would transport two billion cubic feet of gas per day. It could be in service as early as 2022.

“Natural gas production from the Permian is expected to exceed 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2023 and continue to grow through the middle of the decade,” Tellurian President and CEO Meg Gentle says in a statement. “New pipeline infrastructure will be needed to reach growing export and industrial demand in southwest Louisiana, and to establish crude production flow assurance.”

The pipeline is part of Tellurian’s previously announced proposed $7 billion pipeline network, which promises to create some 15,000 jobs in Louisiana and Texas. Tellurian hopes to attract interest in PGAP from both producer and consumer shippers.

