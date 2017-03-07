Sherwood office building sells for second time in about a year

A roughly 12,000-square-foot office building on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard has sold for the second time in just over a year.

Daniel Kennedy Properties LLC, represented by Daniel B. Kennedy, has purchased the building at 3049 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. for $750,000.

The seller is listed as Elite Investment Group LLC, represented by manager Jason Adams of Metairie, who purchased the building in February of 2016 for a price recorded as $100 and other good and valuable considerations.

Robby Durham, of Durham Real Estate Inc., represented the seller, and Claudia McCall, of La Real Investments Inc., represented the buyer.

The building is located between Justice and Bricksome avenues. Durham says the three-story structure was built in the late 1980s and requires some interior and exterior work.

The building, he says, was on the market for at least six months prior to the sale, which closed on Friday.

At one point, the building was made available for lease after the August floods caused a rise in demand for temporary office space, Durham adds. However, prospective tenants quickly moved back into their renovated offices and chose not to lease space in the building.

—Alexandria Burris