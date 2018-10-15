Shell launching new retail fuel pilot programs in US

Royal Dutch Shell is the U.S. leader in retail fuel sales and now the company is launching new American pilot programs, enabling people to fill up almost anywhere or charge their electric vehicles, The Houston Chronicle reports.

First Shell will pilot its new “Shell TapUp” app-based program in Houston where it will take fueling trucks to its customers to fill their tanks. The program started in the Netherlands and is now coming to the states

Shell will start by offering the service to its employees and to other businesses so vehicles are filled up in their company parking lots. The long-term goal is to expand the program so that all customers can get fuel while they’re shopping at the grocery or dining at a restaurant. Don’t get too giddy, Shell won’t come to your house for a fill-up. The goal is to service multiple customers in larger parking lot or garage settings.

There are other fuel delivery app programs in the U.S. like Filld, Booster and WeFuel, but those services have yet to take off.

