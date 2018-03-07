Shell doubles purchase agreement with planned Louisiana LNG facility

Shell has agreed to double the amount of LNG it plans to purchase from Venture Global’s proposed Cameron Parish export facility, The American Press reports.

The company has agreed to buy 2 million tons of LNG from the facility per year under the terms of a 20-year contract, the project’s officials say.

Shell’s commitment—coupled with a 1-million-ton commitment from Edison—brings the amount of liquified natural gas Venture Global will produce under binding long-term contracts to 3 metric tonnes per annum. The facility will produce 10 mtpa per year.

Venture Global is one of about eight proposed LNG companies vying for a spot on the southwest Louisiana coast when global natural gas demand spikes in the early 2020s. The company plans to break ground on the facility by the end of this year.

