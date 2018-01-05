Sexual harassment complaint prompts Southern University to put administrator on leave

A high-ranking official in the Southern University System was placed on administrative leave Thursday, pending an internal investigation into a sexual harassment complaint, the university announced today.

Lester Pourciau, associate vice president of human resources for the university, is the subject of the investigation. Pourciau could not be reached for comment before today’s deadline for Daily Report PM.

The investigation surrounding Pourciau stems from an EEOC complaint filed by an ex-Southern University employee, according to a university news release. Southern did not provide additional details about the matter other than acknowledging the accusations detailed in the complaint are sexual in nature.

This is the second sexual harassment incident at Southern that has come become public in recent months. Last year, Brandon Dumas, vice chancellor of student affairs, was fired after a sex tape allegedly involving Dumas and a student surfaced.

“Every employee and student has the right to a safe, positive working and learning environment,” Ray Belton, Southern University System president and chancellor, says in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to ensure such. This includes not only training but an effective process to report alleged wrongdoing. As with any situation that affects our University family, we will remain as transparent as possible, and hold accountable any parties who have violated policies and procedures.”

University employees are required to participate in an annual ethics and sexual harassment training session, the release says. A Title IX ­training session on topics related to sexual assault and stalking will be offered to all employees and students later this year.

News of the investigation at Southern follows a wave of sexual harassment reports made by women in workplaces across the country. The accusations—some going back years—have ended the careers of powerful men in media, politics, culinary arts and other fields.

