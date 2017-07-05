Seven protesters arrested outside of Baton Rouge Police headquarters

A police officer was injured and seven people arrested during a small protest marking the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.

WAFB-TV reports roughly two dozen protesters with the New Black Panther Party lined up outside the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters this afternoon. The protesters were asked to leave because they did not have a permit, and chaos erupted.

“You can protest, you can do what you need to do, we just ask that you do it in an orderly way,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, Jr., a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman.

According to officials, a physical altercation occurred between protesters and officers, and police deployed tasers to subdue the individuals. Four men and three women where were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Read more.