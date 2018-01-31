Sen. John Kennedy: I wanted to hear from Trump on net neutrality, Russia sanctions in SOTU

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy wanted to hear more from President Donald Trump about net neutrality and the lack of enforcement of sanctions on Russia in the president’s State of the Union address last night.

The Louisiana Republican said on CNN that Trump needs to explain to lawmakers why he has not yet imposed sanctions that Congress overwhelmingly voted for last year.

“I wished he talked more about a topic that’s very alive on Capitol Hill, net neutrality. And I wished he’d talked about sanctions on the Russians and explained to us why he is not immediately imposing the sanctions,” Kennedy said, according to the Washington Times. “I think President Putin has acted, for the past five years, like a thug.”

Kennedy’s remarks stood in contrast to the rest of Louisiana’s Republican delegation, who largely praised Trump’s speech. Cedric Richmond, the state’s lone Democrat in Congress and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, slammed Trump’s “racist rhetoric” in the State of the Union address.

“President Trump is still who we thought he was and we won’t be fooled by his speech,” Richmond said, according to the Times.

Read more on Kennedy here. See more of Richmond’s remarks here.