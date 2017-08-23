See who’s on the list of LSU’s 100 fastest-growing Tiger businesses

A doggy daycare franchise, a broadcasting company and a coffee chain are on this year’s list of the LSU 100 fastest growing Tiger Businesses.

Released today, the annual list recognizes the most rapidly expanding LSU graduate-owned or -led businesses in the world. The companies will be ranked and honored at a gala taking place on Thursday, Oct. 5, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

Five companies have made the list each year since 2011. They are Global Data Vault, Horizon Wealth Management, Lipsey’s, SGS Petroleum Service Corporation and USA Technologies Inc.

The LSU 100 showcases the entrepreneurial success of the university’s graduates in various fields and professions. To be eligible for the list, companies must have been in business for five or more years, earn revenue of $100,000 or more, and be led or owned by a LSU graduate.

Postlethwaite and Netterville, or P&N, serves as the official accounting firm of the LSU 100.

See the full 2017 LSU 100 list.