See how LSU fared on ‘Forbes’ 2017 Top Colleges ranking

LSU ranks No. 218 among 650 public and private institutions on Forbes’ 2017 list of America’s Top Colleges.

In its 10th year, the annual ranking measures the direct benefits college and universities provide to students.

“Favoring output over input, we eschew common metrics like acceptance rate, endowment and freshmen SAT scores—numbers that say far more about a school’s “prestige” than its actual effectiveness—and instead favor variables like alumni salary, graduation rate and student satisfaction,” Forbes writes.

Harvard University rose to the top of the Forbes ranking to No. 1. But no Louisiana’s higher education institutions cracked the top 100.

Tulane University ranks the highest among Louisiana institutions at No. 123, followed by LSU and then Louisiana Tech at 397. Forbes notes that LSU graduated 38% of its students in four years and 67% of students in six years.

Other Louisiana colleges and universities on the list are Loyola University New Orleans (443); The University of Louisiana-Lafayette (529); Centenary College (584); the University of New Orleans (579); and Southeastern (636).

See the full ranking.