See how Ed Orgeron’s salary stacks up against other Louisiana college coaches

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron is the top earner among all coaches at Louisiana higher education institutions, earning about $3.5 million per year, according to The Advertiser.

Orgeron earns a base salary of $500,000, but supplemental income pushes his pay into the seven-figure range. He receives about $2.5 million for promoting, appearing on or participating in LSU-sanctioned programs on television, radio, internet and social media. He can’t appear on anything without the university’s approval.

LSU also has two of the highest paid assistant football coaches, according to a new review from USA Today. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the highest paid assistant college football coach, bringing in $1.8 million in total pay. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada ranks No. 4 among the top 10 highest paid assistant coaches, with a salary of $1.5 million.

LSU men’s basketball Coach Will Wade receives a base pay of $400,000 a year and total pay of $2.5 million. Other highly-paid LSU coaches: baseball’s Paul Mainieri has a $350,000 base salary and total pay of $1,125,000; women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas also has a $350,000 base and a total package worth $700,000.

In the University of Louisiana System, the highest-paid coach was UL Lafayette’s football coach Mark Hudspeth, who earned more than $1 million a year. Hudspeth was fired Sunday after seven seasons with the school.

The second-highest paid in the system is UL Lafayette’s men’s basketball coach Robert Marlin, who has a salary of $519,684, according to UL data.

