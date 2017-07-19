See the ‘Business Report’ Top 100 Private Companies

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana once again sits atop Business Report’s annual list of Top 100 Private Companies, unveiled this morning.

The health insurance company, founded in 1934, saw 2016 revenues of $3.4 billion—a 3.4% increase from the previous year. And despite seeing its revenues decline 11.1% last year, Turner Industries Group maintained its hold on the second spot on the list with revenues of $2.6 bill.

Rounding out the top five: Performance Contractors ($1.5 billion, down 0.7%), Brown & Root ($830 million, up 32.8%) and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ($744 million, up 28.1%).

To compile the list, Business Report sent announcements and emails to all companies on recent Top 100 lists this spring, as well as to those identified as possible qualifiers. Notices also were placed on the Business Report’s website, asking companies to post their information or submit it to us. Staffers followed up with emails, phone calls and research to confirm the data. In some cases we looked at related industry performance reports and other business compilations to estimate revenue.

Some companies declined to reveal their numbers, so we relied on public information and sources to make reasonable estimates. Those companies are denoted in the list’s footnotes.

Companies were ranked according to their reported or estimated revenue for the most recently completed fiscal year, which in most cases was the calendar year 2016.

And since Business Report asks companies to make their private revenue information public, it’s only fair that the magazine’s parent company, Louisiana Business Inc., shares its information.

In 2016, LBI total revenue was $9.7 million, down 7.2% from $10.5 million in 2015. The company has 63 full-time employees, all working in Baton Rouge at the corporate headquarters on Jefferson Highway. Chairman Rolfe McCollister Jr. founded the company in 1982. President and CEO Julio Melara is a partner in the company.

See Business Report’s list of Top 100 Private Companies. Because the cover package is both expansive and dominated by numerous lists, the best way to view it is in flipbook form, which can be accessed online. Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.