2017 Best of 225 Award winners revealed

From best burger to best bar, the winners of this year’s Best of 225 Awards have been revealed.

After more than 257,000 votes were cast during the final round of voting from mid-March through early April, 225 magazine unveiled this year’s winners at the Hot Off The Press party on June 28 at Curbside Burgers.

The winners were selected among finalists in nearly 70 categories pertaining to food and drink, entertainment and people, and shopping and services.

In its 12th year, the Best of 225 Awards celebrates the most beloved people, services, restaurants and other businesses in the Baton Rouge area, according to those living in the 225 area code.

The magazine began accepting nominations online for the 2017 awards in February. More than 26,000 nominations were submitted.

See all of the 2017 Best of 225 winners, and scroll down to take a look back the winners of previous years. The issue can also be found on newsstands around the Capital Region.