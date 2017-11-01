Second annual She Geauxs! Women’s Leadership Conference kicks off at LSU

The second annual She Geauxs! Women’s Leadership Conference kicked off this morning at the Cook Conference Center at LSU. The day-long conference features various panel discussions devoted to issues like the gender pay gap and work-life balance.

Featured speakers include Beverly Thompson of Brooks Thompson Consulting, actress Lara Grice, and Rep. Julie Stokes, who will deliver the noon keynote address. The conference wraps at 5 p.m.

“It is important to us, as the conference organizers, that we create an environment that encourages dialogue amongst women on the topics and issues we face daily,” Kristie Galy, director of sponsored research within the LSU College of Human Sciences & Education, says in a statement.

She Geauxs!, billed as a first-of-its-kind summit that began last year during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, aims to bring together a diverse group of speakers and panelists focused on the personal professional and community advancement of women.

In addition to the pay gap and work-life balance, this year’s conference also will tackle issues such as salary negotiation, diversity and inclusion, conflict resolution, and more.

She Geauxs! is produced by the LSU School of Leadership & Human Resource Development in partnership with Junior League of Baton Rouge.