US Supreme Court deadline nears for Louisiana oil and gas lawsuit

A Louisiana flood board is nearing a deadline for asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its lawsuit asking oil and gas companies pay for decades of damage to coastal wetlands.

The Associated Press reports that federal district and appeals courts have rejected the lawsuit, which was met by fierce opposition from the energy industry and many in state government when it was filed in 2013.

The suit by the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East says drilling and dredging activity contributed to loss of wetlands that form a hurricane buffer for New Orleans.

Opponents have labeled the lawsuit an attack on a vital industry. Today is the deadline for the flood board attorneys to seek Supreme Court review after their last defeat in April.

A federal district judge’s 2015 ruling held that federal and state law provided no avenue by which the board could bring the suit. A three judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling in March and the full 15-member court refused a rehearing in April. Lawyers for the flood board had a 90-day window to seek Supreme Court review.

The Associated Press has the full story.