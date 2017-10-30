Scott Angelle’s mission is to ‘drive performance’ in the oil and gas industry
When Houston executives Don Armijo and Jon Unwin arrived earlier this month to meet with the offshore oil-and-gas industry’s chief safety regulator, a warm message awaited them in the hallway of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, The Wall Street Journal reports.
“BSEE Welcomes Marine Well Containment Company,” read signs featuring a photo of one of the company’s subsea well-control devices and the names of Armijo, the chief executive, and Unwin, the health and safety officer.
The signs are a new touch courtesy of Scott Angelle, a veteran Louisiana politician and oil-industry ally who now heads the agency responsible for improving safety in the offshore oil industry.
Angelle made his name in Louisiana fighting against a moratorium on offshore-oil production that followed the catastrophic 2010 Deepwater Horizon blowout, in which 11 workers were killed.
Angelle says he puts a priority on the safety of the offshore-oil business. But he also says his mission as BSEE director is to “drive performance” in the offshore oil-and-gas industry, and to improve relations with drillers. He is one of a number of Trump-administration regulators who have represented the interests of industries they now oversee.
The Wall Street Journal has the full story (subscription may be required).
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!