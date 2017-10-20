Schedler proposes appointments to reduce special elections in Louisiana

With only 13.5% of Louisiana registered voters casting ballots in the Oct. 14 statewide special election, Secretary of State Tom Schedler is proposing that lawmakers fill some incomplete terms by appointment.

Statewide elections cost the state about $6 million—money that could be used for infrastructure projects or health care, Schedler tells The News-Star.

Louisiana has about four statewide elections a year, consisting of a primary and runoff in the spring and fall.

The never-ending election cycle, Schedler says, can wear on voters, who, in turn, respond by tuning out political coverage and not showing up at the polls.

The high cost of elections, he said, paired with increasingly low voter turnout means change is necessary.

The News-Star has the full story.