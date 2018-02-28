Schedler laying low as calls mount for his resignation in wake of sexual harassment suit

Embattled Secretary of State Tom Schedler is refusing to respond today to growing calls from officials on both sides of the political aisle for his resignation.

Following his lunchtime address to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said he believes the Republican Schedler should step down immediately in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made by a longtime employee of Schedler’s office.

“I think it would be best for the secretary of state himself but also for his family and the state of Louisiana,” Edwards says.

The governor’s comments came shortly after state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who, like Schedler, is a Republican, also called for his resignation.

“Sadly, I’ve reached the conclusion that Secretary Schedler can no longer be an effective leader or role model for our state,” Hewitt says in a statement.

The growing controversy stems from a sexual harassment lawsuit filed last week in the 19th Judicial District Court by a longtime employee of the secretary of state’s office. She alleges Schedler repeatedly propositioned her and retaliated when she rejected his advances.

In public comments responding to the suit, Schedler acknowledges having a long-term, consensual sexual relationship with the woman but denies harassing her—a claim the woman’s attorney, Jill Craft, denies.

The governor today said Schedler’s admission of the relationship was more troubling to him than the allegations in the lawsuit.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s a terrible situation,” Edwards says. “But given the number of serious allegations that were made and how specific those allegations are … and his own admission, which by textbook definition constitutes sexual harassment … he should resign immediately.”

Edwards said he has not spoken to Schedler and wanted to give him time to make his decision.

Legally, the governor has no authority over the secretary of state and cannot force Schedler to step down.

Schedler spokeswoman Meg Casper Sunstrom says Schedler will not have any comment on the matter today.

Edwards told the Rotary audience he will introduce legislation during the regular session addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Everybody deserves to be able to get up and go to work and be free from harassment and discrimination of all kinds,” Edwards says. “But they certainly should not be subjected to harassment from a coworker or a superior.”