Scalise in critical condition, hospital says

Editor’s note No. 2: This story has been updated to include new information about Congressman Steve Scalise’s condition.

A Washington hospital says Congressman Steve Scalise is in critical condition following surgery.

MedStar Washington said in a tweet this afternoon that Scalise “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.” It provided no further details about him.

Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

The hospital said another victim of the shooting is in good condition. It did not identify the victim.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that shooter James T. Hodgkinson has died and to include statements from President Donald Trump.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is out of surgery and in stable condition after being shot this morning by a rifle-wielding gunman who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice taking place outside of Washington D.C.

The shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, The Associated Press reports. Police engaged in gunfire with Hodgkinson, 66, who was also shot and taken to area hospital where he died of his wounds.

The shooting occurred at a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice about 7 a.m. The team was taking batting practice when a gunshot rang out and chaos erupted, according to lawmakers on the scene.

Scalise was fielding balls on second base when he was shot, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona tells CNN, adding the congressman dragged himself 10 to 15 yards into the outfield to get further away from the gunman.

President Donald Trump decried the shooting of a top House Republican as a “very, very brutal assault” and called for all Americans to set aside differences and pray for the recovery of the victims.

Trump said that “many lives would have been lost without the heroic action” of the Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman.

“We may have our differences but we do well in times like these in times like these that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because above all they love our country,” said Trump, speaking from the White House’s Diplomatic Room. “We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace and that we are strongest when we are unified.”

The White House says Trump has spoken to Scalise’s wife and chief of staff, as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the chief of the Capitol Police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is examining two weapons involved in the shooting. The agency says it is working to quickly trace a rifle and a handgun to determine where they were purchased. It was not immediately clear if the gunman fired both weapons during the attack. An ATF spokeswoman said a trace of the weapons would answer that question.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was among the many Louisiana politicians who released statements or took to social media this morning to express their grief and support for Scalise and his family.

“This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own,” the governor says in a statement. “Steve Scalise is a friend, colleague and fighter for the people of Louisiana … Donna and I are praying for Congressman Scalise, his wife Jennifer, their two children, Madison and Harrison, and all those who were injured. I would ask the people of Louisiana to join their prayers to mine for a quick recovery for Congressman Scalise.”

Scalise, 51, is the No. 3 House Republican leader first elected to the House in 2008. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not known the condition of the others who were shot.

The AP has the latest on this developing story.