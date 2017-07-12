Scalise out of intensive care, remains in serious condition

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a Washington, D.C., hospital but remains in serious condition, The Associated Press reports.

Scalise was grievously wounded during a June 14 shooting at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, about a month ago.

An official familiar with Scalise’s condition says the Louisiana congressman and third-ranking House Republican underwent surgery last week at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is being treated for infection.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Scalise and four other people were injured when a gunman opened fire at a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.