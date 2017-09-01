Before and after: Satellite images show Texas communities underwater after Harvey

It can be difficult to grasp the widespread flooding Hurricane Harvey unleashed on the Gulf Coast of Texas from the ground.

We’ve seen images of people wading through high water, rescued from roofs and piloting boats to rescue others.

But new satellite images shared by National Public Radio reveal the unfathomable scale of the natural disaster.

The images show five submerged Texas communities—Brookshire, Arlington, Holiday Lakes, Simonton and Wharton—before and after the flooding.

