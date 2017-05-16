Sales soar at Baton Rouge restaurants, eateries over eventful weekend

This past weekend proved to be a boon for some Baton Rouge area restaurants, as families and friends celebrated the graduations of loved ones and honored their moms, daughters, aunts, sisters and grandmothers on Mother’s Day.

Mansurs on the Boulevard partner Brandon McDonald says Friday was the busiest LSU graduation day the restaurant has ever experienced, with business up about 12%. On that day, LSU held its largest graduation ever, handing out diplomas to a record-breaking 4,000 students.

Mansurs saw another big day on Saturday as families frequented the restaurant to celebrate the Southern University Law Center graduation. The restaurant served about 200 people for lunch on Saturday, McDonald says. And, of course, Mother’s Day also boosted Sunday service, with business was up about 10% on Sunday evening, he adds.

“We had a record breaking graduation,” McDonald says. “We had the best Saturday we’ve ever had, except for when Florida comes to town (for an LSU football game). We had a record breaking Sunday, as well.”

Graduation celebrations and the Mother’s Day holiday typically make May a busy month for Mansurs and for other local restaurants. McDonald says the month only falls behind December in terms of the amount of the business the restaurant does.

At Ruth’s Chris Steak House, about 1,500 diners were served between Friday and Sunday, says owner Chris Bachman.

“We did awesome,” Bachman says. “We did what we should. May is the second busiest month of the year.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes on Corporate Boulevard saw sales of its special graduation cake topper double, says manager Allison Oubre, adding Mother’s Day was also record day.

“We did have our biggest Mother’s Day sales to date. Mother’s Day has always been very popular for us,” she says, adding sales at the local franchise topped all other Nothing Bundt Cakes nationally.

Baton Rouge area hotels didn’t see any significant increase in business resulting from LSU’s record-breaking graduation this year, says Baton Rouge Lodging Association President Benjamin Blackwell, who adds bookings are “always great” during graduation weekend.

But unlike restaurants, May is proving to be a less lucrative month for hotels this year, he adds. The reason: Baton Rouge’s loss of the Bayou Country SuperFest, which was held in Tiger Stadium for years before moving to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans this year.

Blackwell says most hotels were about to 80% to 100% booked during Memorial Day weekend in recent years, when the country music festival was held in Baton Rouge. While reservations could certainly pick up between now and the holiday weekend, Blackwell says area hotels are only about 25% booked thus far.

“Losing the festival, it does hurt,” he says.

—Alexandria Burris