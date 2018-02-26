How Ryan McKnight launched his Baton Rouge landscape design company

Though he initially set out to become an architect, Ryan McKnight enjoyed an intro class to landscape architecture at LSU so much that he changed his plans and ultimately altered his career path.

The husband and father of two launched McKnight Landscape Architects in 2005, a little more than three years after earning his degree at LSU.

“I still dabble in architecture when designing outdoor kitchens and minor home additions,” says McKnight, who also more recently launched another new venture. “I love to make things. In order to satisfy this desire, I started FABRIC8TED, a custom signage and architectural fabrication shop. We do everything from signage to furniture and many other custom pieces.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with McKnight. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What is one of the luckiest things that has ever happened to you?

“Complete luck, hit a hole-in-one, won a trip and my ticket was drawn for the cash prize during a golf tournament.”

Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.