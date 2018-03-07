Ryan Andre to appear on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

Baton Rouge chef Ryan Andre announced via Instagram today that he will be competing in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s Chopped.

The episode featuring Andre—titled “Pork on the Brain”—airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. Andre competes against other chefs in a pork-theme competition as they incorporate pre-selected baskets of ingredients into dishes judged by a panel of celebrity chefs.

“The first basket threatens to contain too much of a good thing, and a beautiful cut of heritage-breed pork is juxtaposed with a questionable canned product in the entrée round, sending the chefs in some creative directions with their dishes,” according to a Food Network description of the episode. “While they would have welcomed bacon in round three, the finalists must make use of more unusual porky items in their desserts.”

Andre declined to disclosed specifics about his episode, though he did confirm the show’s producers reached out to him for an interview.

“It was a very tense experience,” he says.

Andre joins a growing list of Baton Rouge-area chefs—that includes Jay Ducote, Jude Huval and Eusebio Gongora II—to compete on the popular Food Network show.

“I’ve been watching it on and off ever since it first aired,” Andre says. “I had been wanting to get on it.”

Andre says the experience taught him to think on his toes and how to use ingredients he had never used. There will be a watch party to celebrate Andre’s appearance on the show. Details about the party will be available in the next few days, he says

Andre is the former executive chef of City Pork Group. He is a 2017 Business Report 40 Under 40 honoree, and also is working with Hanley’s Salad Dressing to improve their line of products.