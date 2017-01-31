The Ruby Slipper Café to open first Baton Rouge location this spring

The mystery restaurant moving into the space formerly occupied by Pei Wei in the Acadian Village Shopping Center has been revealed.

The Ruby Slipper Café, the popular New Orleans-based restaurant seving breakfast, lunch and brunch, will open its first Baton Rouge location in the 3,400-square-foot space this spring. Some renovations will need to be completed before the Baton Rouge restaurant opens, and an exact opening date was not included in a press release issued today.

The Baton Rouge location will the sixth in Louisiana for The Ruby Slipper, which also has other locations in Orange Beach, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.

“The café is a destination in New Orleans and on the Gulf Coast,” says owner Jennifer Weishaupt in a prepared statement. “We hope to continue to spread our flavors as we join the Baton Rouge community.”

A leasing agent with Vintage Realty, which manages the 79,000-square-foot shopping center at Perkins Road and S. Acadian Thruway, confirmed to Daily Report that a restaurant was moving into the former Pei Wei space, but declined to name the eatery at the time.

Scottsdale-Arizona based Pei Wei closed all three of its Louisiana locations in June of last year. It had operated in the Acadian Village Shopping Center at 3535 Perkins Road since early 2014.

—Alexandria Burris